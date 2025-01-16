Optum earned $253B in 2024

UnitedHealth Group's Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, earned $253 billion in total revenue in 2024 — an 11.7% increase year over year, according to a fourth-quarter 2024 financial report.

Here are five more notes on the company's financial performance:

1. Optum's fourth-quarter revenue was $65.1 billion and earnings were $4.8 billion.

2. Optum's total earnings from operations in 2024 were $16.7 billion.

3. The company's operating margin in 2024 was 6.6% and 7.4% in the fourth quarter.

4. Health services arm Optum Health's 2024 were $105.4 billion, up 10.5%. Data analytics arm Optum Insight's 2024 revenues were $18.8 billion, down 1%, and pharmaceutical services arm Optum Rx revenues in 2024 were $133.2 billion, up 14.8%.

5. Value-based care patients served by Optum grew by 600,000.