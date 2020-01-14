Optum could develop up to 12 new ASCs in 5 years & more — 10 ASC industry notes

Here are 10 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Optum finalized a partnership with Allina Health System in Minneapolis in December, paving the way for the potential development of up to a dozen new surgery centers in the next five years.

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners shook up its corporate structure, appointing Eric Evans CEO.

Private equity firm Osceola Capital acquired Healthcents, a company focused on helping small and medium healthcare providers optimize their payer contracting and growth strategies.

Flagship Healthcare Properties has bought a medical office building fully leased by OrthoCarolina and Frye Surgery Center in Hickory, N.C.

Eye Surgery Center in Swansea, Ill., is planning a change in ownership, state documents show.

Yakima, Wash.-based Astria Health will close Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima as part of a bankruptcy process.

The Department of Justice joined a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that Indianapolis-based Community Health Network illegally paid physicians for referrals to its hospitals, ASCs and other facilities. Read more.

The University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System in Chicago is planning to build a $191 million outpatient center on the city's west side.

Alliance Surgery Center opened near a Sam's Club in Traverse City, Mich., after one year of construction.

Atlanta-based Grady Health System broke ground on a 10-story, 576,960-square-foot ASC in December.

