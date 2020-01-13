6 orthopedic device company key notes for ASC leaders — Stryker, Exactech & more

More scrutiny on Stryker's proposed merger with Wright Medical, Exactech leadership changes and an FDA warning letter were big news over the past few weeks among device companies.

Here are six key notes from orthopedic device companies that ASC leaders should know:

1. On Dec. 10, the FDA sent a warning letter to Conformis about quality issues at its operations in Wilmington, Mass.

2. A Jan. 2 Federal Trade Commission filing shows the agency is further scrutinizing the proposed $4 billion merger between Stryker and Wright Medical. In early January, Stryker CEO Kevin Lobo also spoke at the Chief Executive's Healthcare CEO Summit, discussing the four pillars of the company's growth strategy.

3. Medtronic acquired Stimgenics, a spinal cord stimulator company, on Jan. 8 for an undisclosed amount.

4. Zimmer Biomet named Keri Mattox senior vice president of investor relations and chief communications officer, a role created for her, on Jan. 8.

5. Exactech's co-founders announced their retirement on Jan. 6, and CEO David Petty became the vice chairman of the company's board. Darin Johnson was promoted to CEO.

6. Spine device company Medicrea achieved seven new patents for its UNiD Adaptive Spine Intelligence proprietary software platform, the company announced Jan. 6.

