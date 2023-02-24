Optum, Amazon and CVS Health: 3 major deals worth $20B

Major healthcare transactions have ramped up in recent weeks with companies like Optum, Amazon and CVS Health making or announcing multimillion-dollar acquisitions.

Here are three key deals ASC leaders should know:

Optum

UnitedHealth Group closed a $5.4 billion deal to add home health and hospice company LHC Group to Optum's network. LHC Group will join Optum with 29,000 employees and more than 950 locations across 37 states.

Amazon

Amazon finalized its $3.9 billion acquisition of primary care company One Medical. As a result of the deal, Amazon now has access to more than 200 brick-and-mortar physician offices and about 815,000 One Medical members.

CVS Health

CVS Health confirmed it will acquire primary care company Oak Street Health in a $10.6 billion deal. Oak Street Health manages a value-based primary care network with more than 160 clinics throughout 21 states. The deal is expected to close this year.