Ohio health system buys out physician-owned surgery center — 3 insights

Findlay, Ohio-based Blanchard Valley Health System took over Findlay Surgery Center after previously acquiring a minority ownership stake, The Courier reports.

What you should know:

1. The surgery center was previously owned by 21 physician partners. They will remain with the center after the sale.

2. The health system said it was part of its long-term strategy to acquire the surgery center. While the hospital is not out of surgical capacity, it knew more would be needed in the future.

3. The surgery center has four operating rooms and two endoscopy suites.

