Ohio health system buys lot next to outpatient orthopedic facility

Dayton, Ohio-based Kettering Health purchased a 1.3-acre commercial lot adjacent to its orthopedic surgery center in Dayton, the Dayton Business Journal reports.

Kettering operates Greater Dayton Surgery Center next to the lot. A Kettering spokesperson told the Business Journal that the health system had no immediate plans for the lot.

Kettering purchased the lot for $126,500.

