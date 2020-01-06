Ohio health system buys lot next to outpatient orthopedic facility
Dayton, Ohio-based Kettering Health purchased a 1.3-acre commercial lot adjacent to its orthopedic surgery center in Dayton, the Dayton Business Journal reports.
Kettering operates Greater Dayton Surgery Center next to the lot. A Kettering spokesperson told the Business Journal that the health system had no immediate plans for the lot.
Kettering purchased the lot for $126,500.
More articles on transactions and valuations:
Arkansas health system acquires surgical practice
Work progressing on Quincy Medical Group's surgery center — 3 insights
UM Shore Regional Health purchases 9+ acres for campus with surgery center — 4 insights
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.