New York hospital suspends specialty operations due to COVID-19 & more — 9 ASC industry notes

Here are nine updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown (N.Y.) Community Hospital suspended operations at specialty clinics on its main campus for two weeks Aug. 28.

Work is progressing on Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's ASC.

Vail (Colo.) Health is building a medical health center in Dillon, Colo., that will feature a surgery center.

MedCore Partners is developing a joint-venture multispecialty ASC in Denton County, Texas.

Milwaukee-based Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin installed industry veteran LoAnn Vande Leest, BSN, as executive director of ASCs.

San Francisco-based Dignity Health is one of the main players behind the soon-to-open DLTA Surgery Center in Los Angeles.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Covenant Physician Partners partnered with two practices in California and a practice in Hawaii.

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International highlighted results from CMS' Hospital Compare Rankings noting that 23 of USPI's 24 eligible facilities received either a four- or five-star ranking.

Irving, Texas-based NorthStar Anesthesia signed on to provide services for Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health's facilities in Dearborn, Taylor, Trenton and Wayne.

