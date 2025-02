A Fair Lawn, N.J.-based medical office building has sold for $22 million, according to a Feb. 10 report from NJBiz.

The 151,339-square-foot property is anchored by Summit Health and was acquired by real estate developer Atkins Cos.

The sale was announced Feb. 10. In its 75 years in business, Atkins has developed, acquired and managed over 1.5 million square feet of healthcare real estate space, according to the report.