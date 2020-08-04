New ASC construction continues to boom & more — 10 ASC industry notes

Here are 10 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

A 2016 verdict favoring a former ASC employee who accused the center's owner and medical director of sexual harassment was overturned. Read more.

Atlanta-based Grady Health System is building a 10-story facility that will house several outpatient departments, an outpatient surgery center and a rehabilitation center.

Ophthalmologist E. Matthew Zimm, DO, is developing an outpatient surgery center in Millcreek Township, Pa.

Findlay, Ohio-based Blanchard Valley Health System took over Findlay Surgery Center after previously acquiring a minority ownership stake.

Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners welcomed Sandy Stillman-Alvin as executive administrator.

A Florida ASC with three operating rooms was purchased for $7 million.

Virginia Surgery Center gained conditional state approval June 8 for a relocation and expansion project.

Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health is seeking state approval to open a surgery center as part of a planned campus expansion.

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health Systems held a topping off ceremony July 28 to mark the halfway point of the construction of its Orthopedic and Robotic Surgery Center.

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System opened a new hospital with a surgery center in Minocqua, Wis., July 27.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.