New ASC construction booming in 2021 & more — 10 ASC industry notes

Here are 10 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic performed its first knee replacement surgery in its ASC, clarkcountytoday.com reported Jan. 16.

Wyomissing-based Eye Consultants of Pennsylvania named Charles Busack as its new administrator.

Downers Grove, Ill.-based DuPage Medical Group has opened an ASC dedicated to spine and orthopedic surgery.

Waterbury (Conn.) Health acquired minority ownership in a freestanding ASC.

Physicians and a hospital in Orangeburg, S.C., both have plans to construct new ASCs.

West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches joined Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical Real Estate acquired a medical office building in Sandusky, Ohio, that houses Northern Ohio Medical Specialists.

San Ramon, Calif.-based Meridian reached a deal to acquire a 188,000-square-foot medical complex in Arizona with a hospital, medical office building and surgery center.

ValueHealth acquired Oswego, Ill.-based Kendall Pointe Surgery Center, according to a Jan. 14 news release.

Phoenix Spine & Joint will open its third and biggest surgery center in Gilbert, Ariz., in February.

