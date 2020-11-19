Minnesota imaging practice acquires Utah imaging clinics

Minneaspolis-based Center for Diagnostic Imaging acquired a pair of outpatient imaging groups in Salt Lake City, the company announced Nov. 17.

What you should know:

1. CDI acquired Open Imaging and U.S. MRI in Salt Lake City.

2. The transaction united the practices, and CDI now has eight imaging centers in the Utah market.

3. CDI now has more than 130 centers in 22 states. More than 1 million patients use CDI's imaging services annually.

More articles on surgery center:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.