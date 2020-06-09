KKR secures pandemic relief funding & more — 11 ASC industry notes

Here are 11 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Companies owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare's parent company, KKR, secured more than $60 million in federal funding through HHS. Read more.

After a delay that left many frustrated, ASCs in Erie County, N.Y., were allowed to resume elective surgeries June 3.

Private equity investment skyrocketed in gastroenterology in 2019, and although it's expected COVID-19 will hamper activity temporarily going forward, here's where each platform stands at the midpoint of 2020.

The Wyoming Supreme Court affirmed a lower court's ruling that anesthesiologist Ronald Stevens, MD, didn't breach his fiduciary duties when he took business from his former anesthesia group.

The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in The Villages, Fla., recently opened. The center will have an outpatient surgery center on the second floor. Administrators expect the center will open in late 2020 or early 2021.

Southern Bone and Joint Specialists of Hattiesburg (Miss.) named Dixie Norris, BSN, RN, administrator of Southern Surgery Center.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates' First Coast Surgery Center opened recently in Jacksonville, Fla.

Surgery Center Services of America is building an ASC in Rochester, N.Y.

Dallas-based Steward Health Care is now the largest physician-owned healthcare system in the U.S, after a group of clinician owners acquired a controlling interest in the company from a private equity firm.

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners partnered with Boca Raton, Fla.-based Mitchell Refractive Surgery & Eye Center June 3, its fourth such deal in Florida and 17th affiliation overall.

ASCs Inc., and JH Winokur closed a sale/leaseback transaction centered around SurgCenter of Greenbelt (Md.).

