Joint venture to operate newly acquired ASC property in Arizona

Banner Health and Atlas Healthcare Partners will occupy and operate a newly acquired ASC property in Mesa, Ariz., in a joint venture, according to healthcare real estate developer NexCore Group.

The off-campus ASC — Orange Medical Pain Management — is in an 11,308-square-foot medical office building that was acquired by NexCore and investment management firm Harrison Street.

The facility is hospital-affiliated.

Banner Health and Atlas Healthcare Partners, an outpatient surgery center development and management company, are both based in Phoenix.

