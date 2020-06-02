Joint Commission resumes surveys & more — 10 ASC industry notes

Here are 10 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

The Joint Commission is one of several accreditation organizations that will resume performing regular surveys in June.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare is investing in "a more efficient and accessible hybrid model of care delivery" as in-person visits gradually resume. Read more.

Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health expanded its presence in Pennsylvania by partnering with Carlisle (Pa.) Digestive Disease Associates.

BMC Hospital and Hudson Regional Hospital are vying to take over Bayonne (N.J.) Medical Center.

The Los Angeles-based Ambulatory Surgery Center at Orthopaedic Institute for Children renewed its Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care accreditation.

Maryville, Ill.-based Anderson Healthcare postponed a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new ASC due to COVID-19-related inspection delays.

During the pandemic, most physician anesthesiologists have leveraged their expertise in intubation, ventilation strategies and critical care medicine to help treat COVID-19 patients in critical and intensive care units. Read more.

Palmer, Alaska-based Mat-Su Surgical Associates reported a ransomware attack that affected thousands of patients' information.

While the ramifications of COVID-19 created opportunities for investments in some specialties, most will be adversely affected, according to a white paper published by Provident Healthcare Partners. Read more.

Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth Surgery Center recently resumed elective surgeries as the health system works to return to pre-COVID-19 working conditions.

