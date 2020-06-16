IRA Capital purchases medical office building with surgery center

IRA Capital purchased a three-story, 41,500-square-foot medical office building in Manhasset, N.Y., that has a surgery center and several specialty clinics, Commercial Property Executive reports.

What you should know:

1. Mount Sinai Health System and NYU Langone Medical Center both anchor the office building, and Breitbart Plastic Surgery operates a surgery center out of the building.

2. IRA Capital purchased the building from Knightsbridge Properties, which owned the building for 18 years.

3. This is IRA Capital's 11th acquisition in the past 60 days.

