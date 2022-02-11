Integrated Dermatology Partners adds North Carolina practice

Boca Raton, Fla.-based dermatology services provider Integrated Dermatology Partners added North Carolina's Summit Plastic Surgery & Dermatology to its network Feb. 11.

Founded in 1997, Summit Plastic Surgery has locations in Wilmington, Supply and a newly opened one in Hampstead.

"For 25 years, we have worked hard to build our excellent reputation throughout the Carolinas," Edward Ricciardelli, MD, Summit Plastic Surgery's manager, said. "We continually seek to raise the bar and honor the Summit mission statement: to provide top-quality comprehensive and compassionate care to our patients. Integrated Dermatology will help us continue to do just that."