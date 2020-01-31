Individual buys California surgery center MOB for $4.2M

A California medical office building with a fully built-out surgery center was bought for $4.2 million, according to REBusiness Online.

A private, unnamed individual purchased the property from Almaz Investment & Management. Lee & Associates arranged the sale.

The two-unit, 9,545-square-foot building had one tenant at the time of the transaction.

