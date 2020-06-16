How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
June 10: $22.08
June 11: $19.44
June 12: $19.76
June 15: $21.69
June 16 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $21.56
Percent change: -2.36 percent
HCA Healthcare:
June 10: $110.08
June 11: $101.01
June 12: $100.52
June 15: $103.61
June 16 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $104.50
Percent change: -5.07 percent
Surgery Partners:
June 10: $14.71
June 11: $11.35
June 12: $11.83
June 15: $12.44
June 16 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $13.32
Percent change: -9.45 percent
