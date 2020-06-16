How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

June 10: $22.08

June 11: $19.44

June 12: $19.76

June 15: $21.69

June 16 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $21.56

Percent change: -2.36 percent

HCA Healthcare:

June 10: $110.08

June 11: $101.01

June 12: $100.52

June 15: $103.61

June 16 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $104.50

Percent change: -5.07 percent

Surgery Partners:

June 10: $14.71

June 11: $11.35

June 12: $11.83

June 15: $12.44

June 16 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $13.32

Percent change: -9.45 percent

