How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
July 29: $26.88
July 30: $26.83
July 31: $26.44
Aug. 3: $26.40
Aug. 4 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $25.38
Percent change: -5.58 percent
HCA Healthcare:
July 29: $129.79
July 30: $127.95
July 31: $126.72
Aug. 3: $125.87
Aug. 4 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $125.65
Percent change: -3.19 percent
Surgery Partners:
July 29: $16.18
July 30: $15.82
July 31: $15.06
Aug. 3: $15.48
Aug. 4 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $15.83
Percent change: -2.16 percent
