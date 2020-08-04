How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

July 29: $26.88

July 30: $26.83

July 31: $26.44

Aug. 3: $26.40

Aug. 4 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $25.38

Percent change: -5.58 percent

HCA Healthcare:

July 29: $129.79

July 30: $127.95

July 31: $126.72

Aug. 3: $125.87

Aug. 4 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $125.65

Percent change: -3.19 percent

Surgery Partners:

July 29: $16.18

July 30: $15.82

July 31: $15.06

Aug. 3: $15.48

Aug. 4 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $15.83

Percent change: -2.16 percent

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.