How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

July 22: $24.78

July 23: $25

July 24: $24.86

July 27: $24.82

July 28 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $25.34

Percent change: 2.3 percent

HCA Healthcare:

July 22: $122.41

July 23: $126.84

July 24: $125.53

July 27: $125.25

July 28 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $124.10

Percent change: 1.38 percent

Surgery Partners:

July 22: $15.16

July 23: $15.81

July 24: $15.75

July 27: $15.67

July 28 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $15.59

Percent change: 2.84 percent

