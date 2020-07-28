How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
July 22: $24.78
July 23: $25
July 24: $24.86
July 27: $24.82
July 28 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $25.34
Percent change: 2.3 percent
HCA Healthcare:
July 22: $122.41
July 23: $126.84
July 24: $125.53
July 27: $125.25
July 28 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $124.10
Percent change: 1.38 percent
Surgery Partners:
July 22: $15.16
July 23: $15.81
July 24: $15.75
July 27: $15.67
July 28 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $15.59
Percent change: 2.84 percent
