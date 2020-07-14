How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

July 8: $17.74

July 9: $16.84

July 10: $17.78

July 13: $18.51

July 14 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $18.80

Percent change: 5.98 percent

HCA Healthcare:

July 8: $95.64

July 9: $94.33

July 10: $96.72

July 13: $96.88

July 14 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $96.78

Percent change: 1.19 percent

Surgery Partners:

July 8: $12.11

July 9: $11.30

July 10: $11.77

July 13: $12.22

July 14 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $12.19

Percent change: 0.66 percent

