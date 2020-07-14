How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
July 8: $17.74
July 9: $16.84
July 10: $17.78
July 13: $18.51
July 14 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $18.80
Percent change: 5.98 percent
HCA Healthcare:
July 8: $95.64
July 9: $94.33
July 10: $96.72
July 13: $96.88
July 14 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $96.78
Percent change: 1.19 percent
Surgery Partners:
July 8: $12.11
July 9: $11.30
July 10: $11.77
July 13: $12.22
July 14 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $12.19
Percent change: 0.66 percent
