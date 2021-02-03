How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
Jan. 28: $48.54
Jan. 29: $47.33
Feb. 1: $50.66
Feb. 2: $49.56
Feb. 3 (at 11 a.m. EST): $49.47
Percent change: 1.92 percent
HCA Healthcare:
Jan. 28: $163.86
Jan. 29: $162.67
Feb. 1: $167.58
Feb. 2: $165.85
Feb. 3 (at 11 a.m. EST): $170.19
Percent change: 3.86 percent
Surgery Partners:
Jan. 28: $36.62
Jan. 29: $37.28
Feb. 1: $41.11
Feb. 2: $38.90
Feb. 3 (at 11 a.m. EST): $37.81
Percent change: 3.25 percent
More articles on surgery centers:
Intermountain Healthcare campus in Utah to include ASC
Alabama hospital seeks approval to turn outpatient department into ASC in $4M project
Biden exec order reopens ACA insurance marketplaces: What ASCs need to know
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.