How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Jan. 28: $48.54

Jan. 29: $47.33

Feb. 1: $50.66

Feb. 2: $49.56

Feb. 3 (at 11 a.m. EST): $49.47

Percent change: 1.92 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Jan. 28: $163.86

Jan. 29: $162.67

Feb. 1: $167.58

Feb. 2: $165.85

Feb. 3 (at 11 a.m. EST): $170.19

Percent change: 3.86 percent

Surgery Partners:

Jan. 28: $36.62

Jan. 29: $37.28

Feb. 1: $41.11

Feb. 2: $38.90

Feb. 3 (at 11 a.m. EST): $37.81

Percent change: 3.25 percent

More articles on surgery centers:

Intermountain Healthcare campus in Utah to include ASC

Alabama hospital seeks approval to turn outpatient department into ASC in $4M project

Biden exec order reopens ACA insurance marketplaces: What ASCs need to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.