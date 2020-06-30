How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
June 24: $17.84
June 25: $17.86
June 26: $17.54
June 29: $18.20
June 30 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $18.11
Percent change: 1.51 percent
HCA Healthcare:
June 24: $93.83
June 25: $93.34
June 26: $92.45
June 29: $96.20
June 30 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $96.26
Percent change: 2.59 percent
Surgery Partners:
June 24: $10.82
June 25: $10.85
June 26: $10.47
June 29: $11.24
June 30 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $11.22
Percent change: 3.7 percent
