How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

June 24: $17.84

June 25: $17.86

June 26: $17.54

June 29: $18.20

June 30 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $18.11

Percent change: 1.51 percent

HCA Healthcare:

June 24: $93.83

June 25: $93.34

June 26: $92.45

June 29: $96.20

June 30 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $96.26

Percent change: 2.59 percent

Surgery Partners:

June 24: $10.82

June 25: $10.85

June 26: $10.47

June 29: $11.24

June 30 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $11.22

Percent change: 3.7 percent

More articles on healthcare:

Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1

The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth

Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.