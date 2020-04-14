How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares this week

Stocks continue to rebound gradually as efforts continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

April 7: $15.49

April 8: $20.16

April 9: $19.89

April 13: $18.70

April 14: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $19.43

Percent change over five days: 25.43 percent

Percent change over 30 days: 26.37 percent ($14.98, $18.93)

HCA Healthcare:

April 7: $98.60

April 8: $108.01

April 9: $108.16

April 13: $103.57

April 14: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $109.50

Percent change over five days: 11.05 percent

Percent change over 30 days: 29.03 percent ($84.45, $108.97)

Surgery Partners:

April 7: $5.62

April 8: $7.82

April 9: $7.54

April 13: $7.05

April 14: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $7.17

Percent change over five days: 27.58 percent

Percent change over 30 days: 50.21 percent ($4.68, $7.03)

More articles on surgery centers:

21 ASCs with coronavirus restrictions or closures

How gastroenterology practices are responding to COVID-19

How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.