How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares this week
Stocks continue to rebound gradually as efforts continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
April 7: $15.49
April 8: $20.16
April 9: $19.89
April 13: $18.70
April 14: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $19.43
Percent change over five days: 25.43 percent
Percent change over 30 days: 26.37 percent ($14.98, $18.93)
HCA Healthcare:
April 7: $98.60
April 8: $108.01
April 9: $108.16
April 13: $103.57
April 14: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $109.50
Percent change over five days: 11.05 percent
Percent change over 30 days: 29.03 percent ($84.45, $108.97)
Surgery Partners:
April 7: $5.62
April 8: $7.82
April 9: $7.54
April 13: $7.05
April 14: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $7.17
Percent change over five days: 27.58 percent
Percent change over 30 days: 50.21 percent ($4.68, $7.03)
