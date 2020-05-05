How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares this week
Stocks decreased as companies began to release their first-quarter 2020 earnings reports, which disappointed investors.
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
April 29: $20.49
April 30: $20.19
May 1: $17.48
May 4: $17.96
May 5: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $20.16
Percent change over five days: -1.61 percent
HCA Healthcare:
April 29: $113.16
April 30: $109.93
May 1: $104.93
May 4: $103.57
May 5: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $105.54
Percent change over five days: -6.73 percent
Surgery Partners:
April 29: $12.20
April 30: $11.80
May 1: $10.82
May 4: $10.38
May 5: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $10.98
Percent change over five days: -10 percent
More articles on surgery centers:
Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever
3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York
4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.