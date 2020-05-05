How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares this week

Stocks decreased as companies began to release their first-quarter 2020 earnings reports, which disappointed investors.

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

April 29: $20.49

April 30: $20.19

May 1: $17.48

May 4: $17.96

May 5: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $20.16

Percent change over five days: -1.61 percent

HCA Healthcare:

April 29: $113.16

April 30: $109.93

May 1: $104.93

May 4: $103.57

May 5: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $105.54

Percent change over five days: -6.73 percent

Surgery Partners:

April 29: $12.20

April 30: $11.80

May 1: $10.82

May 4: $10.38

May 5: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $10.98

Percent change over five days: -10 percent

More articles on surgery centers:

Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.