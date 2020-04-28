How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares this week

Written by Eric Oliver | April 28, 2020

States continue to lift restrictions around elective surgeries, but professional organizations are cautioning practices to expect depressed patient volumes.

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:
April 22: $18.61
April 23: $18.75
April 24: $19.31
April 27: $19.96
April 28: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $19.73
Percent change: 6.01 percent

HCA Healthcare:
April 22: $104.52
April 23: $104.79
April 24: $107.82
April 27: $110.90
April 28: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $109.10
Percent change: 4.38 percent

Surgery Partners:
April 22: $9.11
April 23: $9.84
April 24: $9.97
April 27: $11.86
April 28: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $11.03
Percent change: 21.08 percent

