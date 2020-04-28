How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares this week

States continue to lift restrictions around elective surgeries, but professional organizations are cautioning practices to expect depressed patient volumes.

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

April 22: $18.61

April 23: $18.75

April 24: $19.31

April 27: $19.96

April 28: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $19.73

Percent change: 6.01 percent

HCA Healthcare:

April 22: $104.52

April 23: $104.79

April 24: $107.82

April 27: $110.90

April 28: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $109.10

Percent change: 4.38 percent

Surgery Partners:

April 22: $9.11

April 23: $9.84

April 24: $9.97

April 27: $11.86

April 28: (at 11 a.m. EDT): $11.03

Percent change: 21.08 percent

