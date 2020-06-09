How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
June 3: $21.68
June 4: $21.24
June 5: $24.50
June 8: $25.80
June 9 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $24.29
Percent change: 12.04 percent
HCA Healthcare:
June 3: $108.04
June 4: $106.69
June 5: $115.55
June 8: $118.05
June 9 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $114.12
Percent change: 5.63 percent
Surgery Partners:
June 3: $13.64
June 4: $13.09
June 5: $14.52
June 8: $15.90
June 9 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $15.07
Percent change: 10.48 percent
