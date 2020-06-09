How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

June 3: $21.68

June 4: $21.24

June 5: $24.50

June 8: $25.80

June 9 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $24.29

Percent change: 12.04 percent

HCA Healthcare:

June 3: $108.04

June 4: $106.69

June 5: $115.55

June 8: $118.05

June 9 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $114.12

Percent change: 5.63 percent

Surgery Partners:

June 3: $13.64

June 4: $13.09

June 5: $14.52

June 8: $15.90

June 9 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $15.07

Percent change: 10.48 percent

More articles on ASCs:

The 'new normal' for ASCs: 16 admins on how the pandemic will change the field forever

Dr. Thomas Vikoren: Same-day TJR 'made all the more important' by COVID-19

Indiana orthopedic practice with surgery center to open

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.