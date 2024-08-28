ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

How CMS' ASC reimbursement has changed year by year

Here's how CMS has changed itsASC reimbursement policies over the last five years:

2019: CMS' final rule created more alignment between payments for hospital outpatient departments and ASCs. The payment increase for ASCs was 2.1%. 

2020: There was a 2.6% payment increase. This update was still based on the hospital market basket index.  

2021: CMS' increased payments by 2.4%, accounting for the COVID-19 pandemic. 

2022: CMS increased payments by 2%. This rate was based on the market basket increase, minus productivity adjustment. 

2023: CMS' payments increased 3.8%, based on economic conditions. 

2024: CMS initially proposed a 2.8% increase, which was increased to 3.1%.

