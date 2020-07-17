Home to specialized surgery, spine centers hits the market

A Tampa, Fla., medical office building housing an ASC is for sale, according to a listing from The Dohring Group, a commercial real estate firm.

Three things to know:

1. The 9,895-square-foot office building will be vacant upon sale. It is currently occupied by the Center for Specialized Surgery and Spine, Diagnostics & Interventional Center, which will relocate.

2. Built in 1977, the one-story building sits across from BayCare's St. Joseph's Hospital. It is under 10 miles from Tampa International Airport.

3. The building features a propane-powered electrical generator, as well as a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system for suction and medical gases for the ASC.

