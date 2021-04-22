HCA Q1 outpatient case volume up 2.2%: 5 notes

Nasville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare reported the number of first-quarter outpatient surgery cases grew year over year while inpatient cases declined.

1. Outpatient surgery cases were up 2.3 percent to 231,228 in the first quarter. Over the same period, inpatient surgeries dropped 5.4 percent.

2. Outpatient revenue was 35.8 percent of total patient revenue in the first quarter, down from 37.3 percent over the same period last year.

3. Overall HCA revenue hit $13.98 billion, up from $12.9 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Quarterly net income was also up from $581 million last year to $1.4 billion this year.

4. HCA updated 2021 revenue guidance to hit between $54 billion and $55.5 billion.

5. HCA had 123 ASCs and 21 GI centers as of March 31.

