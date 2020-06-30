Former USPI CFO alleges he was fired for whistleblowing & more — 11 ASC industry notes

Here are 11 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

The former CFO of United Surgical Partners International alleged he was fired in retaliation for reporting potential securities law violations, according to a lawsuit filed June 24 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Read more.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners disclosed it received $45 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in late April. Read more.

A car accidentally drove into Eye Surgery Center of Georgia in Sandy Springs, injuring a nurse June 26.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott halted elective surgeries June 25 in four of Texas' largest counties to preserve bed capacity at hospitals as COVID-19 numbers continue to surge in the state.

While New Jersey ASCs understand the majority of requirements around restarting elective surgeries, some requirements that relate to COVID-19 testing have left centers feeling uneasy. Read more.

Baptist Eye Surgery Center in Sunrise, Fla., sold its medical office building for more than $3 million.

Surgery Partners expanded its partnership with BridgeHealth to assist more patients in accessing orthopedic care.

Covington, Ky.-based St. Elizabeth Physicians is planning a $16.5 million expansion project that'll double the size of its medical office building in Newport, Ky.

Private equity-backed EyeCare Partners acquired Sun City-based Arizona Eye Institute & Cosmetic Laser Center and its three locations and surgery center.

Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida is seeking state permission to build a medical office building next to Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital.

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth has opened Physicians Care Surgery Center in Royersford, Pa., according to a June 22 press release.

