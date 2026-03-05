Investment firm purchases $100M in ASC, healthcare properties

Big Sky Asset Management, a real estate investment firm, has completed the acquisition of five healthcare real estate assets.
The acquisitions, all closed in the last 90 days, total more than $100 million. The properties encompass nearly 200,000 square feet across five properties in Texas, according to a March 5 news release from the firm.
The facilities include two ASCs, a surgical hospital, multiple outpatient buildings and a rehabilitation center.
Here are the five acquisitions:
- A 94,095-square-foot surgical hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas.
- A 20,028-square-foot ophthalmology-focused ASC and medical outpatient building in Plano, Texas.
- A 12,270-square-foot gastroenterology-focused ASC in San Antonio.
- A 31,703-square-foot multi-tenant medical outpatient building housing 13 medical specialities in Frisco, Texas.
- A 38,000-square-foot inpatient rehabilitation facility in Denton, Texas.