Investment firm purchases $100M in ASC, healthcare properties

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Big Sky Asset Management, a real estate investment firm, has completed the acquisition of five healthcare real estate assets. 

The acquisitions, all closed in the last 90 days, total more than $100 million. The properties encompass nearly 200,000 square feet across five properties in Texas, according to a March 5 news release from the firm. 

The facilities include two ASCs, a surgical hospital, multiple outpatient buildings and a rehabilitation center.

Here are the five acquisitions:

  • A 94,095-square-foot surgical hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas.
  • A 20,028-square-foot ophthalmology-focused ASC and medical outpatient building in Plano, Texas. 
  • A 12,270-square-foot gastroenterology-focused ASC in San Antonio. 
  • A 31,703-square-foot multi-tenant medical outpatient building housing 13 medical specialities in Frisco, Texas.
  • A 38,000-square-foot inpatient rehabilitation facility in Denton, Texas.

