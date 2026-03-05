Investment firm purchases $100M in ASC, healthcare properties

Big Sky Asset Management, a real estate investment firm, has completed the acquisition of five healthcare real estate assets.

The acquisitions, all closed in the last 90 days, total more than $100 million. The properties encompass nearly 200,000 square feet across five properties in Texas, according to a March 5 news release from the firm.

The facilities include two ASCs, a surgical hospital, multiple outpatient buildings and a rehabilitation center.

Here are the five acquisitions: