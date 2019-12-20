Flagship Healthcare Properties acquires North Carolina medical office building with ASC

Flagship Healthcare Properties acquired a 45,390-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Hickory, N.C.

What you should know:

1. OrthoCarolina and Frye Surgery Center split space in the building, with OrthoCarolina leasing the majority of space.

2. Flagship Healthcare Properties added the properties to its private equity real estate investment trust portfolio.

3. Flagship will provide property and asset management services going forward.

