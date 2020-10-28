Firm buys building, ASC with outpatient vascular access center — 5 details

A medical office building and ASC in Columbia, S.C., was sold to outpatient healthcare real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties, according to an Oct. 28 announcement.

What you should know:

1. Built in 2007, the 31,697-square-foot building is fully leased and occupies 2.96 acres in Park Central Medical Office Park.

2. The building is anchored by one of the state's largest nephrology practices, Columbia Nephrology.

3. The other tenants are Fresenius Medical Care, which collaborates with Columbia Nephrology to offer hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and home dialysis training to renal failure patients, and Fresenius Vascular Care, the only outpatient vascular access center in the Midlands of South Carolina.

4. Flagship acquired the property through its private real estate investment trust, Flagship Healthcare Properties, for an undisclosed amount. It will provide asset and property management services as the buildings' new owner.

5. This is Flagship's second acquisition in the Columbia market within a year.

