Firm acquires $18.4M Ohio medical office building — 3 insights

Davis Healthcare Real Estate acquired a medical office building in New Albany, Ohio, for $18.4 million, HCD reports.

What you should know:

1. The 59,233-square-foot development is 80 percent occupied.

2. The building houses OrthoNeuro, New Albany Surgery Center and three smaller healthcare tenants.

3. The building is on the campus of Mount Carmel Surgical Hospital, which is owned by Linova, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

