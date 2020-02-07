Fewer ASC, physician practice management deals transpired in 2019 than 2018

The number of ASC and physician practice management transactions dipped from 182 in 2018 to 172 in 2019, according to Hammond Hanlon Camp.

The sector's activity in 2019 was characterized by small deals involving one or two practices.

While there were fewer ASC and physician practice management deals in 2019 than in 2018, transactions specifically in the fourth quarter of 2019 were up from the fourth quarter of 2018.

The number of ASC and physician practice management deals in each quarter for the past two years:

Q1 2018: 72

Q2 2018: 33

Q3 2018: 37

Q4 2018: 40

Total in 2018: 182

Q1 2019: 26

Q2 2019: 37

Q3 2019: 62

Q4 2019: 47

Total in 2019: 172

