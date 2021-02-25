EyeSouth Partners expands Georgia presence

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners affiliated with Clayton, Ga.-based North Georgia Eye Clinic.

L. Jeff Payne, MD, and Matthew Kaufman, MD, lead North Georgia Eye Clinic, according to a Feb. 25 announcement. The clinic operates six primary locations in north Georgia and offers services including cataract, cornea and refractive surgery. It also does routine and pediatric eye care.

This is EyeSouth's ninth affiliation in Georgia and its 22nd overall. EyeSouth is an eye care-focused management services organization with nearly 200 physicians in its network across Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky and Alabama.

