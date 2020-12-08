Everything CMS has in store for 2021 & more — 10 ASC industry notes

Here are 10 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

CMS finalized the Outpatient Prospective Payment System and ASC final rule on Dec. 2. Read more. It also made it easier for physician-owned hospitals to expand in the 2021 Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and Ambulatory Surgical Facility final rule. Read more.

CMS is expanding flexibility under its "Hospitals Without Walls" initiative, which allows hospitals to provide inpatient care in ASCs and other temporary expansion sites as part of their COVID-19 response efforts. Read more.

Sabrina Thalblum, RN, allegedly stole fentanyl from Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's outpatient surgery center from August 2018 to August 2019. Read more.

The Leapfrog Group is updating its ASC and outpatient survey for 2021, after the first survey wasn't well-received by administrators. Read more.

H.I.G. Growth Partners entered into a partnership Dec. 1 with Rochester Hills, Mich.-based The Center for Digestive Health, creating Pinnacle GI Partners, a new investment platform in Michigan.

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health updated allocation of surgeries between its acute care hospitals and surgery centers and temporarily closed one center as COVID-19 cases spiked.

U.S. Anesthesia Partners reached an agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Dec. 3 to allow the group's physicians to remain in-network.

Seven ASCs were among Press Ganey's 2020 Pinnacle of Excellence Award winners, including three affiliated with Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International.

An entity affiliated with Avon, Conn.-based ASC operator Constitution Surgery Alliance paid $17.1 million for a 75,000-square-foot office building in Wilton, Conn., a market with high demand for medical services.

Pittsburgh-based UPMC opened an outpatient surgery center in West Mifflin, Pa.