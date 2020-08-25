Despite COVID-19 setbacks, growing population boosts demand for medical office building development

The medical office building market is going to have a good decade, according to a report from Marcus & Millichap, reported on by Commercial Property Executive.

The medical office sector saw its vacancy rate rise to 8.9 percent, which was a 40 basis point increase from the second quarter of 2019. COVID-19 also caused several projects to be abandoned altogether or delayed. However, Marcus & Millichap view the setbacks as a positive because they'll prevent oversaturation in the market.

The market itself is still booming because of an aging baby boomer population relying heavily on physician services. Patients in the 55-64 year age range attend four physician visits annually, where patients in the 65-74 year age range attend 5.9 physician visits annually, and the number increases to 7.6 visits for patients 75 years or older.

The report concludes, "Despite the short-term costs, the healthcare industry will be one of the quickest to bounce back from the pandemic since the care needs of a growing and aging population continue to increase."

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.