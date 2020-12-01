Despite COVID-19 disruption, PE investments running rampant — 8 ASC industry notes

Here are eight updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Dallas-based GI Alliance expanded into Oklahoma, acquiring Adult Gastroenterology Associates of Tulsa.

Surgery Center Services of America designed a laser eye surgery center that's being developed in Birmingham, Ala.

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Health opened a gastroenterology practice in Morristown, Tenn., recruiting a local gastroenterologist with more than 20 years of experience.

Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital held a virtual groundbreaking for an outpatient medical pavilion housing a surgery center Oct. 30.

Gahanna, Ohio-based U.S. Urology Partners acquired Syracuse-based Associated Medical Professionals of New York, its first post-formation acquisition.

Clearwater, Fla.-based Morton Plant Hospital Association purchased a medical office building and vacant land, both located north of the hospital.

Osage, Iowa-based Mitchell County Regional Health Center's surgery center is progressing.

Torrance, Calif.-based Harbor-UCLA Medical Center broke ground on a $1.6 billion project that'll condense its campus-based outpatient clinics into one location.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.