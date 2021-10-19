Chicago firm secures private investment for eye care chain

Wabash, Ind.-based eye care chain Midwest Eye Consultants has secured investment from New York City-based private equity investment firm Sentinel Capital Partners, according to a news release.

Physician Growth Partners, a Chicago medical advising firm, represented Midwest Eye Consultants in establishing the partnership, the firm said.

Midwest Eye Consultants is one of the largest eye care providers in Indiana and Ohio, with over 50 locations. The company said it plans to use the investment to continue growing across the region, according to the news release.