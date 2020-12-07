California medical groups merge

Two San Diego medical groups have merged to create Palomar Health Medical Group in Escondido, Calif., Valley News reported Dec. 4.

Escondido-based providers Graybill Medical Group and Arch Health merged Dec. 1. The resulting group has 20 locations in Northern San Diego county, 170 multispecialty physicians and 600 employees.

Palomar will notify patients of the transition in the coming weeks.

Graybill will continue to operate its offices in Vista and Oceanside, Calif., independently.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.