ASCs & the COVID-19 relief bill — 10 ASC industry notes

Here are ten updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

President Donald Trump signed the $900 billion COVID-19 relief and $1.4 trillion spending bill into law Dec. 27. Here's what it could mean for ASCs.

Anchor Health Properties acquired a 48,000-square-foot class A medical office building and ambulatory care center in East Greenwich, R.I.

Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System is developing an ASC in Mooresville, N.C., the first of its kind in the city.

Sarasota, Fla.-based US Eye partnered with three Florida-based eye practices expanding its reach in the state.

South Carolina's Department of Health Committee is advancing a proposal from Ambulatory Partners to develop a 16,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery facility.

Lynchburg, Va.-based Harman Eye Center opened a practice in Altavista, Va., offering a range of eye care services.

Overland Park, Kan.-based Kansas City Eye Clinic broke ground on a surgery center in Overland Park in mid-December.

The Jefferson City (Mo.) Council took the first step to provide tax incentives to Jefferson City Medical Group for its $17 million outpatient facility development.

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners partnered with Houston-based Eye Center of Texas, its third partnership in the state and 20th postformation transaction.

Oman-GIbson Associates broke ground on a medical office building and ASC in Murfreesboro, Tenn., that will be owned by Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International.

