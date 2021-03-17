Arkansas physician-owned hospital expanding: 4 details

Arkansas Surgical Hospital, a physician-owned orthopedics hospital in North Little Rock, Ark., is adding two operating rooms.

Four details:

1. The project, which will also add three recovery beds in the post-anesthesia care unit, will add 4,590 square feet to the hospital and is expected to finish by the end of 2021.

2. The hospital will have 13 operating rooms. Hospital CEO Brian Fowler said the space is needed after the hospital added five surgeons last year.

3. The hospital has 18 physician owners practicing orthopedics, spine and pain management.

4. Arkansas Surgical Hospital has a 0.5 percent infection rate, below the national average of 3 percent, and was the only hospital in Arkansas named among Healthgrades' 100 best U.S. hospitals for spine surgery in 2020.

More articles on physicians:

There were 226 ASCs opened in 2019 & 3 more MedPAC 2021 report highlights

Missouri medical group breaks ground on outpatient surgery center

Bundled payments in ASCs: Good business or a race to the bottom?





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.