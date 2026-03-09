Another Maine physician practice shutters 

Downeast OB-GYN in Bangor, Maine, which opened in 1994, will close July 2, the practice announced in a March 6 Facebook post .

In the post, owner Christopher Ramset, MD, said the primary reason for the closure was an inability to recruit new physicians to the private practice.

“With the recent loss of two physician partners and a midwife, I now find myself on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” he said in the post. “As much as I wish I could continue, this level of coverage is simply not sustainable long term.”

The practice opened in 1994

Dr. Ramset said he will join Women’s Healthcare of Maine at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Two certified family nurse practitioners at the practice are still determining their next professional steps but hope to remain in the area and continue caring for their patients, he said.

“Owning Downeast OB-GYN has been an incredible honor,” he said. “I took immense pride in being the only remaining private practice in the area offering full-spectrum obstetrical and gynecological care. While I am deeply saddened that this chapter must come to an end, I remain hopeful that the relationships built here will continue as we move forward into this next phase of care together.’

The closure follows other recent care-site changes in the state. In February, Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health closed its primary care practice in Castine, citing staffing challenges, declining patient volume per physician and rising operating costs. In October, the health system announced plans to close its walk-in clinic in Waterville by the end of 2025, affecting about 30 full- and part-time staff members.

Separately, the Gray (Maine) Family Health Center plans to close March 6.