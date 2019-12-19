$7M orthopedic surgery center to open soon in Ohio

The Orthopaedic Surgery Center in Boardman, Ohio, will move into its new practice and open to the public Jan. 1.

What you should know:

1. The new $7 million, 13,000-square-foot surgery center features four operating rooms and three overnight recovery suites.

2. The center has an EHR system and infection control technology.

3. The center will primarily focus on orthopedic procedures, but will also feature physicians specializing in pain management, gynecology, plastic surgery and ophthalmology.

4. The center was built to accommodate joint replacement procedures.

5. The Orthopaedic Surgery Center began planning its facility four years ago.

