6 physician practice closures in November

Becker’s has reported on six physician practice closures in November:
- Optum closed four primary care practices in southern New Jersey. John Hickey, MD, a physician at the Medford, N.J., site, told the Pine Barrens Tribune that physicians and patients were “virtually uninformed” about the closure, which took effect Nov. 26. He said Optum, which bought the practice three years ago, has not provided mechanisms to ensure continuity of care, calling the situation “almost morally reprehensible.”
- Optum-owned ProHealth Physicians will permanently close its primary care practice in Putnam, Conn., on Dec. 23. According to a Nov. 25 letter, two physicians are retiring and the remaining clinicians will move to ProHealth’s pediatric and family medicine practice in Vernon, Conn.
- Alan Chanales, MD, a pulmonary disease specialist in Rockville, Md., will close his practice on Dec. 31. He is affiliated with Adventist HealthCare and Holy Cross Hospital–Silver Spring.