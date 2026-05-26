California multispecialty specialty MSO inks deal with AI platform

Torrance, Calif.-based Unio Health Partners has finalized a partnership with New York-based AI care team platform Thesis Care to deploy AI care team agents across its physician practices.

Unio Health Partners serves more than 500,000 patients annually across 52 practice locations and 165 physicians and advanced practice providers, according to a May 26 news release.

Through the partnership, Unio is deploying Thesis AI agents across workflows including care gap closure, patient engagement and prior authorizations.

New York-based Thesis Care said its platform uses AI agents backed by clinicians to complete clinical work within existing systems and workflows. The company said the partnership expands its footprint across thousands of primary and specialty care providers nationwide.

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