Tennessee system plans $23M ASC after joint venture falls through

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System, a subsidiary of HCA Healthcare, is continuing its plan for an outpatient surgical center in Chattanooga, Tenn., according to a May 24 report from the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

The ASC was originally designed as a joint venture between Parkridge and Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health. Erlanger previously planned to buy 49% of the center, but is no longer involved with the project.

Parkridge purchased a 55,000-square-foot building in 2023 for $36 million, with the ASC expected to open in 2025 and cost $23.2 million.

According to an application with the state, the Chattanooga East Surgicenter was expected to include five operating rooms and provide services including orthopedic, gynecological, spinal, plastic and urological surgeries. The center was projected to have about 7,000 cases in its first year and about 12,000 in its second year.

The approval of the ASC, which was granted by the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission in October 2023, expires Dec. 1, the report said.

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