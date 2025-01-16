5 hospitals investing in ASC strategy

Here are five hospitals and health systems investing in ASC strategy, as reported by Becker's:

1. Winston Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest (N.C.) Baptist has received state approval to open a $25 million ASC. The facility will serve as a multispecialty center with two minor procedure rooms, a Lasik procedure room, 20 recovery rooms and operating room support spaces.

2. Birmingham, Ala.-based Grandview Medical Center has begun construction on a $15 million urology surgery center. The ASC is a joint venture between Grandview and local physicians. Construction for the project began in fall 2024 and is expected to be complete by summer 2025.

The center will consist of six operating rooms with upgraded surgical technology, including a surgical robot.

3. Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care opened a new outpatient center in Hoffman Estates, Ill. The new facility will offer primary and immediate care as well as cardiology, pediatric specialty care, general surgery, urogynecology, rehabilitation services, mammogram screenings, X-rays and ultrasounds. A laboratory is also located onsite.

4. Covington, La.-based St. Tammany Health System has opened its new St. Tammany Health System Surgery facility. The 126,000-square-foot, $75 million surgery center includes 12 surgery suites, 24 surgery prep rooms, 18 recovery rooms and 15 rooms with overnight-stay capabilities.

5. Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network is constructing a new medical center. The facility will house urgent care, occupational medicine, orthopedics, women's health, and X-ray and lab services. The 22,500-square-foot medical center is projected to be completed in spring 2025.